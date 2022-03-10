‘I was ready for Manny Pacquiao, I’m going to be ready for Errol Spence!’

March 10th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

MannWBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is adamant he’ll be able to match Errol Spence following his victory over Manny Pacquiao.

Ugas retired Pacquiao in August last year, ironically in a fight initially against Spence. Before the event, Spence got ruled out with an eye injury. Ugas stepped in, and the rest is history.

The Cuban maestro says he will unseat the WBC and IBF welterweight champion on April 16 in Texas.

“I’m so excited for this fight. I have nothing but respect for Errol Spence Jr., for his team and his trainer,” said Ugas.

“What you are going to see on April 16 is two of the three best welterweights in the world face-to-face and ready to give a great show for the fans.

“This is not just going to be a fight between two of the best welterweights in the world. But a fight between two of the best trainers in the world too.

“They are going to go head-to-head and show their prowess as well.

On winning the Manny Pacquiao battle, Ugas added: “I’ve fought since I was six years old. I have overcome any and all challenges.

“I was ready for Pacquiao, and I’m going to be ready for Spence. Like I said before, I’m so excited for this fight to be able to show people what I’m worth.

“I can promise you that I’m going to be ready on April 16 to show what I’m worth.

“I’m a warrior. I’m someone who is committed to his family, to his community, to his team. But I will give the fans more than 100 percent of what I can give, and I can promise you it will be something you don’t want to miss.

SPENCE vs. UGAS

Spence begins the favorite, as he did for Manny Pacquiao, but Ugas has a proven track record of matching every big-name opponent.

Until next month, whether that will be enough to dethrone Spence will remain up in the air.

