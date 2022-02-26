Dmitry Bivol title danger for Canelo as WBO, WBA consider Russia penalty

February 26th, 2022

When the Russian trades blow with Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol may not be the World Boxing Association light-heavyweight champion.

This situation has arisen due to an ongoing review of punishments against Russia for the devastating war in Ukraine.

World Boxing Organization President Paco Valcarcel is looking into the possibility of removing title sanctions for bouts in Russia, which the WBC has already done.

The second penalty considered is to remove all title belts from Russian boxers.

Valcarcel said: “The WBO is considering not to sanction world titles and regional bouts in Russia and not including Russian boxers in its ranking for as long as the invasion of Ukraine lasts.”

Although he didn’t confirm the removal of champions, it’s unfathomable that ranked fighters would be dropped and not the titleholders.

“We all want peace, and we must claim it firmly. The Great Family of boxing cannot be a passive observer of an act as inhuman as attacking Ukraine,” added the WBO President.

DMITRY BIVOL

As Bivol owns the WBA strap, President Gilberto Mendoza’s admission that he will stand beside Valcarcel and the WBO doesn’t bode well for Bivol.

I have called for a WBA Directorate meeting next Monday. The main objective is to discuss the actions to be taken,” said Mendoza.

“This may include the suspension of world, international or regional championship fights in Russia. We urge the parties to reach a peace agreement.

Thus, we join the actions announced by the Paco Valcarcel,” he added.

Concluding in support of former heavyweight kings Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, Mendoza stated: “I support the position of the historic champions [Wladimir] Klitschko

and Vitali Klitschko to defend their country.

“I am sure that boxers from both nations want peace.”

Bivol will battle Canelo on May 7th, possibly in Las Vegas.

