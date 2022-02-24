Oscar De La Hoya: Breaking Floyd Mayweather PPV to retired in 13 days

February 24th, 2022

Oscar De La Hoya will no longer be fighting again despite stating he would break the Floyd Mayweather all-time Pay Per View record.

Earlier this month, De La Hoya told DAZN News he wanted to fight Mayweather. He added that Mayweather’s record shared with Manny Pacquiao from their 2015 fight would be broken.

De La Hoya said: “Obviously, he’s [Floyd Mayweather] all about the money. This event would probably be the biggest fight out there for him.

“I believe it would be more significant than him fighting McGregor. It would be bigger than him fighting [a YouTuber] or whoever he’s bound to fight next.

“I think that people want to see real fights. People want to see legend versus legend, champion versus champion.

“This is what we do. This is what we’ve done for practically all our lives. People, not that they’re getting tired of seeing these exhibitions.

“But people want to see real fights.

“They want to see real legends in the ring. They want to see fighters like Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and myself.

“We are real legends who put it out on the line and were in the ring for many years, fighting for world titles for decades.”

He added: “I strongly feel that a fight with Floyd would be massive, would be huge. That alone would attract Floyd Mayweather.

“I strongly feel a fight with Floyd and me can easily generate five million homes. With all the technology, there’s so much you can integrate. You can publicize the event to make it that much bigger.

“You have that whole social media platform. It can be pretty big.”

Despite those words, Oscar De La Hoya now says contracting Covid before a comeback with Vitor Belfort has ended his hopes of ever fighting again.

That was a quick turnaround.

