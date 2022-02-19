Devin Haney running out of time to secure George Kambosos Jr deal

February 19th, 2022

Melina Pizano

Unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. can choose between fighting Devin Haney or Vasyl Lomachneko in Australia this spring.

That’s the view of Haney promoter Eddie Hearn as negotiations continue between Kambosos and Lomachenko.

Right now, Haney is seemingly taking a back seat due to Kambosos handler Lou DiBella accusing Hearn of lowballing the Teofimo Lopez conqueror.

For Hearn, it’s time to put his money where his mouth is, say DiBella and Kambosos. Otherwise, they will take on their mandatory challenger in the Ukrainian master.

Addressing the situation, the Matchroom boss stated: “Because of the WBO ruling for George Kambosos, which is they’ve ordered negotiations for the Lomachenko fight, really the only fight that George Kambosos is going to get away with is the undisputed fight anyway,” to the DAZN Boxing Show.

“I think really you have two options. Devin Haney for the undisputed world championship, or he’s got Vasiliy Lomachenko in defense of his world title.

“Both good fights. But one gives you undisputed, and one gives you the opportunity, I think to do a deal quite easily with us and DAZN. I think it’s the best option for him.”

Of course, Hearn would say that. But it might be hard for the Essex man to pull things back with Kambosos and DiBella after he had his chance.

DiBella would only state one thing about the dealings when posting a cryptic message – not directly aimed at Hearn.

DiBella posted the meaning of pathological lying. Which says: “Also known as mythomania and pseudologia fantastica, is a mental disorder in which the person habitually or compulsively lies.

“The reason for such lies often serves no obvious purpose other than to paint oneself as a hero or victim depending on the circumstance.”

DEVIN HANEY DEAL

Former world champion Ishe Smith, who has a connection to DiBella from his career, retweeted the post before adding his view.

“It takes two to tango. I’ve worked with Lou but never had a chance to work with Hearn. If I had to pick who was right or wrong regarding George and Devin, I’m siding with Lou.

“Hearn has yet to deliver a major fight for Devin. He is stuck paying him seven figures,” pointed out Smith.

He added: “Teofimo beat Loma in a pandemic with a crowd barely in the arena, so if you want to be the man to have to beat the man and adhere to the rules.

“That’s how this works. Or the man needs to be compensated for agreeing to your terms. Obviously, Hearns offer was bull.”

There needs to be a deal soon.

