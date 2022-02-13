Deontay Wilder future thrown into doubt with ‘psychoactive brew’ revelation

February 13th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Heavyweight star Deontay Wilder won’t be in the ring anytime soon after confirming his intention to weigh up his life before deciding on a comeback.

“The Bronze Bomber” was tipped to reappear around May once his Nevada State Athletic Commission suspension expires.

Any boxer knocked out in the state, as Wilder was in October, gets an automatic six-month ban. This timeout runs out in early April.

But elaborating on his chat with movie superstar Kevin Hart recently, Wilder intends to weigh up his whole life before making a decision.

“I’m thinking about doing Ayahuasca [a South American psychoactive brew used both socially and as ceremonial, spiritual medicine among the indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin],” he told The Byron Scott Podcast. “That’s gonna be my decision-making process,” he added.

On why he intends to leave his future in the hands of the gods, Wilder explained: “Boxing has put a bad taste because of what it’s done to me.

“It’s dangerous, politics, cheating… I still have a love for the sport, though.

“So, I want to take this journey because a lot of tribes allow their younger sons to take this journey. They say they want their sons to overcome their fears, and this is how they turn them into men.

“So, I definitely want to take this journey and see what I see in it before I make my decision.”

DEONTAY WILDER FUTURE

Concluding on his trilogy with Tyson Fury, which resulted in a second knockout for Wilder, the American puncher said: “I still have a love for the sport.

“As I said, I still have amazing plans. How you elaborated about after the fight. I gained more fans than anything.”

Wilder’s chat with Hart sparked rumors the former WBC champion would walk away. It seems like the Pay Per View headliner is as yet undecided.

“I’ve done that. There are a lot of things that I’ve accomplished that I feel I have to prove to anyone because I’ve already proven,” he pointed out to Hart on Cold As Balls.

“Should I push forward? Should I give it a go one more time? Or should I just retire and focus on the other things that I already have, other things that I want to get into?”

Once Wilder returns, Al Hayom plans to pit Andy Ruiz Jr. in the opposite corner for a PPV bonanza, as WBN first reported.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.