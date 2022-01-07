Tommy Morrison widow launches appeal after DNA case termination

January 7th, 2022

Trisha Morrison, the widow of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, has informed WBN she is launching an appeal following a recent court ruling.

DNA evidence submitted by Trisha that will prove Tommy Morrison was free of HIV during the peak of his career got overruled before Christmas.

Revealing what transpired, the frustrated Trisha vowed to fight until her case gets fully heard.

A technicality on filing got cited as reasoning for her DNA request getting rejected despite an initial ruling in favor.

“On December 21, 2021 – the 9th Circuit Court changed the panel of Judges. They ruled now against their own 3 Judge Panel ruling of June 2021 that the Appeal (the one I did during the Polar Vortex Storm) was now NOT timely filed an appeal.

“They terminated the case without any further information,” Trish told World Boxing News.

“This shocked me after six months filing the opening brief/answering brief/reply brief as requested by the previous judges.

“I have had to file a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc. I am essentially asking that panel to reconsider and asking the entire 9th Circuit Court Judges (18 of them) to look at the new decision made.

“Someone does not want to test the newly discovered biological evidence for DNA/HIV.

“It has boiled down to a technical filing issue?”

TOMMY MORRISON FIGHT

Providing documents to WBN, some of what cannot be shared, it’s clear that Trisha faces a fight to overturn the ruling.

Trish is adamant she can prove that Tommy did not have HIV in February 1996.

She has vowed to continue the eight-year fight until Tommy Morrison is vindicated. Tommy lost his license to box and suffered substantial career damage.

The Las Vegas suspension ended Morrison’s career after his reign as WBO champion. He had enjoyed a successful career facing the likes of Lennox Lewis, George Foreman, and Ray Mercer.

Tommy Morrison also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in the fifth installment of the Rocky franchise. Morrison played Tommy Gunn.

The fight continues.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views.