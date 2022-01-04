PPV abyss awaits one after Gervonta Davis and Manny Pacquiao losses

January 4th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Keith Thurman and Mario Barrios face off in a Pay Per View career-ender on the back of respective losses to Manny Pacquiao and Gervonta Davis.

On February 5, the pair trade blows, knowing another defeat at this level could mean a permanent place away from the paid platform.

Thurman, a former welterweight ruler holding two titles, battles Barrios. The latter went down himself to Davis last year on PPV.

Premier Boxing Champions pit the two together, with more at stake for Thurman after a lengthy absence from the sport.

Barrios, 26, will face a significant challenge when he faces Thurman knowing a win could catapult him up the rankings.

Discussing the match-up, Barrios said: “I’m excited to be making my welterweight debut against a great fighter and former world champion like Keith Thurman.

“A lot of fighters wouldn’t take this fight, but that’s why I wanted it. Both of us like to throw a lot of bombs, and I believe this will be an all-out war.

“The fans know I’m a warrior. That I don’t back down from any challenge, that’s why everyone should order this fight.

“‘El Azteca’ is going to make a statement on February 5.”

The San Antonio native will be going against a seasoned welterweight in Thurman.

Barrios will own a three-inch height advantage against Thurman and will look to use that to his advantage in establishing himself at 147 pounds.

GERVONTA DAVIS

A titleholder of some sorts himself at 140, Barrios lost his super lightweight strap when he suffered an 11th-round TKO loss to ‘Tank’ Davis in his most recent fight on June 26.

The 5-foot-10 Barrios operates in the ring under the tutelage of renowned trainer Virgil Hunter. The pairing had proven to be successful as Hunter helped guide Barrios to the WBA 140-pound title when he scored a unanimous decision over Batyr Akhmedov in 2019.

Thurman suffered a reverse to Pacquiao in July 2019. He hasn’t fought since then. Some even believe this fact evens up the odds somewhat.

We will find out next month.

