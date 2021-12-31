Deontay Wilder next in line for Tyson Fury if Dillian Whyte bails over 80/20

December 31st, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder is the next challenger in line for a mandatory shot at the WBC title, according to the latest World Boxing Council Ratings.

The shock development comes as a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte hangs in the balance with just under two weeks left to an ominous purse bid.

After Whyte pulled out of a meaningless fight with Otto Wallin, the WBC ordered Fury to defend his green and gold belt against his fellow Briton.

Weeks of uncertainty brought about by a legal case against the World Boxing Council by Whyte could soon be over if both sides agree on a deal by January 11th.

If they don’t, Whyte could walk away from the fight after the WBC upheld their twenty percent split for the challenger.

Whyte has already expressed his disgust at his piece of the pie. Fury has since stated he will move on if ‘The BodySnatcher’ negates – with or without the belt at stake.

DEONTAY WILDER IV

Should the WBC move down the rankings, unbelievably, the next in line is Deontay Wilder. The contender who Fury just defeated twice.

Now, it’s implausible that Wilder would accept the fight anyway. The American badly needs to get back in the win column.

Facing Fury for the fourth time certainly doesn’t guarantee that right now. However, the pair did share the consensus Fight of the Year for 2021.

The torch could pass to Joe Joyce, who is rated second by the WBC after overhauling Andy Ruiz Jr. last month.

Fury vs. Joyce makes far more sense than Wilder IV. It would be an easy fight to make as Frank Warren promotes both men.

JOYCE

Joyce would undoubtedly jump at the opportunity to nail down his world heavyweight championship chance. ‘The Juggernaut’ would surely not give the purse split any thought.

Warren will want to reward Fury handsomely for his recent exploits in the United States. But saying that, he could potentially offer Joyce a bonus if the Olympian could pull off an almighty shock.

But whatever happens from now until January 11th, the ball is in Whyte’s court to either accept the Fury offer or not. He’s already waited years for his chance and may never get another to be involved in an all-UK world title fight.

The clock is ticking for Fury vs. Whyte.

WBC TOP 10 HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – DEC 2021

1 Deontay Wilder

2 Joe Joyce

3 Andy Ruiz Jr.

4 Joseph Parker

5 Frank Sanchez

6 Luis Ortiz

7 Michael Hunter

8 Agit Kabayel

9 Filip Hrgovic

10 Arslanbek

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.