Felix Sturm signs LIB promotional deal, eyes sixth world title

December 30th, 2021

Germany’s Only Five-Time World Champion Felix Sturm has Signed a Promotional Agreement with Ludger Inholte’s Newly Founded LIB Boxpromotion and Returns to the Ring on March 26, 2022, in an IBO World Super Middleweight Title Eliminator Against István Szili at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, to Position Himself to Challenge for an unprecedented sixth world title.

For Felix Sturm, the proverb “three times a charm “does not hold true. The former middleweight and super middleweight champion have already archived more than any other German boxer, as he is the only five-time world champion the country – despite its rich history in the sport of boxing – has ever produced. At the age of 42 and with two young children at home, Sturm could undoubtedly enjoy a quiet life away from the spotlight and the rigorous training regime a professional fighter has to endure to succeed.

But Felix Sturm is called “The Fighter “for a reason: He never shies away from a challenge.

On March 26, 2022, Sturm, who is two fights into a comeback after a four-year layoff from boxing, will enter the ring for the 52nd time as a professional prizefighter – and the stakes could not be higher: In an IBO World super middleweight title eliminator, he will face current IBO Intercontinental titleholder István Szili at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany.

If victorious against Szili, Sturm is tentatively scheduled to fight for the IBO championship in a challenge for an unprecedented sixth world title in the second half of 2022 at the 60.000-seat Veltins-Arena, home of German football club FC Schalke 04.

“I was born to fight, and I will do everything in my power to become world champion again, “Sturm said. “March 26 will be the first step towards that goal. I have a great team

in my corner with my trainer and friend Maurice Weber and my new promoter, LIB Box promotion. I can promise all my fans that big things will still come in my career. ”

On March 26 will mark the first collaboration between the five-time champion and the newly founded LIB Boxpromotion. Real estate mogul Ludger Inholte, a lifelong boxing fan himself and the owner and founder of LIB Boxpromotion, plans to reintroduce Germany as one of the leading powers in the world of boxing, alongside the United States and Great Britain, and to bring big-time boxing back to the center stage of Germany’s sports culture.

In his first step to make that goal a reality, he signed Sturm to an exclusive promotional contract with the ultimate target to help “The Fighter “win a sixth world championship. But his involvement in the sport does not stop there: With the expertise and keen eye for the talent of Sturm, Inholte intends to develop young and talented fighters to eventually establish them at the very top of the sweet science.