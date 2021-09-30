“Thank You, Manny” trends as boxing pays homage to legend Pacquiao

September 30th, 2021

Lunatoon Boxing

This week, social media exploded as Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing to focus on a Presidential campaign in 2022.

“Thank You Manny” began trending on outlets within minutes and continued throughout the day as boxing paid homage to a legend.

Pacquiao amassed a fantastic array of world titles through eight weight divisions and is the oldest fighter to win a welterweight title.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum, who worked with the 42-year-old for years and held a special bond, aired his thoughts.

Manny Pacquiao is a great man. His heart is enormous. He cares for people, and in this day of selfish politicians, he is a breath of fresh air. He loves the people of the Philippines, and he will do a magnificent job for them. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) September 29, 2021

“Manny Pacquiao is a great man. His heart is enormous,” pointed out Arum. “He cares for people, and in this day of selfish politicians, he is a breath of fresh air.

“He loves the people of the Philippines, and he will do a magnificent job for them.”

Trainer Freddie Roach labeled him “The Greatest.”

Legendary. Manny, you are EVERYTHING that defines a legend in this sport. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your historic and legendary career. YOU ARE THE GREATEST. @MannyPacquiao @WildCardBoxing1 @KnuckleheadSean @TooFred 📸#LucasNoonan pic.twitter.com/zu56m3e0SR — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 30, 2021

“Legendary. Manny, you are everything that defines a legend in this sport. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of your historical and legendary career.

“YOU ARE THE GREATEST.”

I love you manny pacquiao thank you for the legendary career and all the memories you inspired me forever 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 29, 2021

Current star Ryan Garcia stated: “I love you, Manny Pacquiao. Thank you for the legendary career and all the memories you inspired me forever.”

My best wishes to @MannyPacquiao Great fighter and great human being. It was an honor // Mis mejores deseos a @MannyPacquiao Gran peleador y gran persona. pic.twitter.com/jCyVUnTFQb — Marco A Barrera Tapi (@barreratapia) September 29, 2021

Marco Antonio Barrera, beaten by Pacquiao in an epic meeting, added: “My best wishes to Manny Pacquiao.

“A great fighter and great human being. It was an honor.”

ATLAS on PACQUIAO

He has taught us, no matter where u r from or what u may not have had in life, if u work hard enough, r determined enough, u can get in a ring on 1 night and make life fair. Now he will try to do it for an entire country. Good luck @MannyPacquiao 👑🙏🥊 https://t.co/sc8Nm2h1l6 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 29, 2021

Trainer and podcaster Teddy Atlas, who was critical of Pacquiao at times, praised his rise from poverty.

“He has taught us, no matter where you are from or what you may not have had in life, if you work hard enough and are determined enough, you can get in a ring on one night and make life fair.

“Now, he will try to do it for an entire country. Good luck, Manny Pacquiao!”

Finally, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “Pacman” is a boxer who has transcended sports, as he has a brilliant political career.

“He is a professional basketball player, as well, acting and singing. His charisma has earned him fame globally. He is a superstar!”

WBN would like to again wish Manny all the best in the future. A true legend of our time.

