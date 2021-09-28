Once dead Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua bout resuscitated after loss

A fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua could be back on next year following a damaging defeat for one of the former heavyweight champions.

Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. He looked bereft of ideas as the Briton almost got stopped in the final round.

Usyk cruised to victory in a win that should have been wider than it was on the scorecards.

Wilder suffered a similar fate to Tyson Fury when the pair met in February 2020. Fury cantered to a seventh-round stoppage as a lethargic Wilder crumbled.

The pair will meet again on October 9th. If the contest goes the same way and Fury comes out on top, both Joshua and Wilder will be at a loose end in 2022.

A rematch is in the pipeline for Joshua, as confirmed in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. However, AJ could still go in a different direction entirely.

Even if he takes on Usyk in the first half of 2022, the odds say he’ll lose again. The two-time ruler could then move on to Wilder in a big-punching collision later next year.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR

It’s no secret that Al Haymon wants to pit Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. together in a Pay Per View battle, as first reported by World Boxing News.

Haymon wanted Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. this year if Fury and Joshua had been able to out-maneuver arbitration. They weren’t able to, and the rest is history.

But still, Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr. may be able to be a box-off for Joshua as both men will have those first six months in 2022 to deliberate their next moves.

The heavyweight division has opened up nicely, with the possibility of all these super-fights happening in the coming twelve months.

It could be some ride for boxing fans.

POTENTIAL HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHTS

The first half of 2022

Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte [mandatory]

The second half of 2022

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury [undisputed]

Deontay Wilder [or Ruiz Jr.] vs. Anthony Joshua [final eliminator?]

*Fights possible if results go according to bookmakers’ odds.

