EXCLUSIVE: IBF champ Felix Alvarado rules out fighting Roman Gonzalez

September 22nd, 2021

This week, IBF light-flyweight champion Felix Alvarado spoke to World Boxing News, answering the big question about a potential fight with Roman Gonzalez.

Alvarado is rated number two pound for pound in his home country of Nicaragua, with “Chocolatito” ranked number one for some time now.

Gonzalez also enjoyed a brief spell as the P4P king before suffering the first loss of his career in 2017. He has since bounced back to win another world title.

Picking up his world title in 2018, compatriot Alvarado will move up in weight soon.

WBN asked the 32-year-old if a future meeting with Gonzalez was in his thinking.

“I would not consider fighting Roman Gonzalez. It never has even crossed my mind,” Alvarado exclusively told World Boxing News. “I admire him too much.

“However, I would like to fight with some of his past opponents.

“He’s had an outstanding career. Roman Gonzalez made history for Nicaragua and in boxing in general, so I’d like to match myself against the fighters he faced.”

FELIX ALVARADO RETURN

In his most recent outing, Alvarez blasted out Israel Vazquez in just one round. He’s now ready to return shortly.

“It was a quick victory, but I feel it was a very good presentation of my skills. It was how I wanted to look,” pointed out the world title-holder.

“I would like to fight at 108 [light-flyweight] at least one more time, and then I will move up. But I want to make history and look to win a title at 112 [flyweight].

“I would like to have [that] one more fight [at 108 pounds] before the end of the year.”

Asked who he’d like to fight if he could choose anyone in the world, Alvarado concluded: “I would like to fight WBC [flyweight] world champion Rey Martinez.”

Boasting a record of 37 wins, just two losses, and an undefeated run stretching back to 2014, Alvarado is currently one of the most in-form boxers on the planet.

The time has come to move up to claim multi-weight world titles, which could start in 2022 for Felix Alvarado.

