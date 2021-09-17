Boxxer tournament heads to Liverpool on Nov 6, live on Sky Sports

BOXXER, the next-generation boxing promotion, today announced that its new BOXXER SERIES line of events will launch with an event in Liverpool on Saturday, October 6.

Every BOXXER SERIES event features an eight-man, one-night tournament: four semi-finals, two semi-finals and a grand final.

The winner will take the lion’s share of the largest-ever prize fund for one-night tournament boxing and will create career-changing opportunities for himself as his name rockets up the rankings.

Promising non-stop action from start to finish, BOXXER SERIES events are planned for every major city in the UK and will feature each region’s best boxing talent, rising stars and local heroes.

Fans have the opportunity to register today for the exclusive pre-sale in order to receive a special discount and the chance to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

A full fight card will be announced in the coming days, along with venue information and ticket pricing.