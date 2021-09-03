Oscar De La Hoya releases shocking Covid hospital clip, comeback OFF

September 3rd, 2021

@oscardelahoya

Former world champion Oscar De La Hoya is out of a planned comeback after being hospitalized with Covid-19, the Pay Per View legend confirmed on Friday.

De La Hoya, 48, was due back in the ring after a long absence next weekend against ex-MMA star Vitor Belfort.

Despite going through all the pre-fight week press obligations, De La Hoya is now laid up with the virus and outlined his inability to compete.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me. Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid. I am not going to be able to fight next weekend,” said the eleven-time world title-holder.

“Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months. I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.”

On whether he’ll be able to fight in the future, the Golden Boy Promotions Chairman added: “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment.

“I am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone, and stay safe.”

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

COVID

De La Hoya repeated for his Spanish followers.

“Quería que escucharas directamente de mí que a pesar de estar completamente vacunado, contraje Covid y no voy a poder pelear el próximo fin de semana.

“Prepararme para este regreso ha sido todo para mí durante los últimos meses y quiero agradecer a todos por su tremendo apoyo.

“Actualmente estoy en el hospital recibiendo tratamiento y estoy seguro de que volveré al ring antes de que termine el año. Dios bendiga a todos y cuídense.”

Quería que escucharas directamente de mí que a pesar de estar completamente vacunado, contraje Covid y no voy a poder pelear el próximo fin de semana. Prepararme para este regreso ha sido todo para mí durante los últimos meses y quiero agradecer a todos por su tremendo apoyo. pic.twitter.com/9q4NUnccl7 — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

OSCAR DE LA HOYA on TRILLER

Triller’s show is likely to still go ahead with WBN, learning that Evander Holyfield could be an option to step in for De La Hoya.

WBN’s Dan Rafael outlined a planned arbitration by Holyfield. “The Real Deal” bids to recover lost earnings from a failed Kevin Bride fight with the company.

Rafael stated: “Holyfield has been training for around four months for the fight. Only to see it postponed multiple times without a clear idea of when or if it will be rescheduled.

“He is seeking what is believed to be more than $5 million he is owed for the fight. For which Triller has already missed multiple deadlines to put on, according to a source.”

Furthermore, David Haye vs. Joe Fournier is set to be the co-feature. An official announcement on the rest of the bill is expected soon.

The Pay Per View was due to cost almost $50.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.