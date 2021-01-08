‘I never said it!’ – Oscar De La Hoya backtracks on Gennadiy Golovkin fight

Ed Mulholland

Oscar De La Hoya has backtracked on a potential fight with Gennadiy Golovkin as the ten-time world champion prepares to return.

The Golden Boy Chairman spoke to ES News at the recent Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell event.

He denied ever saying he wanted to battle the four-time WBN Fighter of the Year.

“I never said I wanted to fight GGG,” stated De La Hoya. “I said he is a great fighter, and I wouldn’t mind fighting him because I will fight everybody.

“But I respect him a lot. He is a great champion. If I come back, it will be a real fight against whoever is the top dog at 154,” he added.

Despite the 47-year-old saying he never said it, WBN can recall a conversation with Sirius XM last year.

During the chat, De La Hoya stated: “I’ll have a final decision when it comes to my comeback shortly. I’ll be fighting in the first quarter of 2021. Opponent to be named soon.

“I’m open to fighting GGG! – “I’m inspired by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. when it comes to staying in shape, being healthy, and fighting again.”

Whether it’s a backtrack or he truly did forget the words came out of his mouth, it seems GGG is no longer a target.

Instead, De La Hoya lined up Golovkin’s next opponent that would leave a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez off the menu for Cinco de Mayo.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA on GGG

He was adamant the discussion had taken a substantial step to completion.

“We are in serious negotiations and talks with GGG’s people, so that will be a fight that I am looking forward to making very soon,” De La Hoya told Elie Seckbach.

“It’s a fight that will excite a lot of people. Munguia gets hit a lot, but he can take it, and he can give it.

“I think that GGGs last fight, he didn’t showcase himself. Maybe that was down to the opponent, but he still has the power. It will be interesting,” he concluded.

