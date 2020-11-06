Eddy Reynoso confirms shock news, says Canelo Alvarez is a free agent

@canelo

Canelo Alvarez trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso has confirmed the pound for pound number one, and Mexico’s superstar is now a free agent.

Reynoso made the stunning announcement on Friday as fans around the world were blindsided by the developments.

It’s no secret that Canelo has been unhappy with Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN of late. A lack of action and earnings in 2020 due to the pandemic made Canelo very angry.

With litigation projected to be the outcome, this shocking news has come from leftfield – unexpectedly.

Taking to social media and releasing a statement, Reynoso said: “Thank you very much to all those who have been pending our administrative problem.

“Thank you for your support.

“After several months, we have solved this issue, and we are ready to continue making history.”

More to follow…

CANELO ALVAREZ CAREER

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.