Canelo Alvarez set to fight this year, opponent to be confirmed soon

Canelo Alvarez will fight in the next seven weeks after becoming a free agent, according to his trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso.

The WBN Pound for Pound number one fighter on the planet has been keen to fight for months, having been forced out of action by the coronavirus.

Beating Sergey Kovalev in December, Canelo was set to face Briton Billy Joe Saunders on May 2nd in Las Vegas. The fight obviously couldn’t take place.

Canelo attempted to restart preparations to battle Saunders in October until the two-weight world title-holder told WBN he was moving on.

“Listen, they didn’t want to give me proper time to train, and they wanted to take millions of pounds from me,” Saunders exclusively told World Boxing News on July 2nd.

“We all sat down at MTK and had a chat. We decided that if they aren’t going to do it properly, we move on. Canelo hadn’t even signed the contract yet. Only my signature was on it.”

“I’m not going into fighting Canelo for a payday. I’m going in to win the fight. I could take the money and say I’ll fight with seven weeks to go, but they haven’t even given a real date yet.

“There’s no date on the contract. “They need to give me the proper time to prepare. I want to win this fight and then get the rematch.

“Before, they wanted me to fight on some boat or island or something in America. I said, listen, I’d fight Canelo in Mexico. I’ll fight him in his own backyard if they give me the right notice.

“I’d beat him in Mexico. It doesn’t bother me,” he added.

CANELO ALVAREZ RETURN

Growing frustrated by a lack of movement on a date and venue for his next bout, Canelo has pushed to go it alone and now sees an event happening by the end of 2020.

“In my role as a manager and coach of Canelo Alvarez, I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and all our fans that starting today – November 6th, Canelo becomes a free agent,” stated Reynoso.







“So we are ready to continue with his boxing career. All this time, we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline. To be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year. And it will be (a fight this year),” he added.

“We will announce the date, rival, and place very soon. We will return stronger than ever to keep growing. To keep showing that Mexican boxing is the best.”

In the opposite corner is likely to be a stay-busy foe, rather than a big name, as Canelo shakes off a year’s worth of static.

