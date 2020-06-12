Drama, low blows and knockdowns as Jessie Magdaleno wins at MGM

📷 Mikey Williams

There were fouls, multiple point deductions and knockdowns. But for featherweight Jessie Magdaleno, the win is all that mattered. Magdaleno prevailed over Yenifel Vicente via disqualification in the Top Rank on ESPN main event Thursday evening from the MGM Grand Conference Center — Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas.

Magdaleno scored knockdowns in the first and fifth rounds, while Vicente had three points taken away for low blows in the fourth and another one in the 10th. At 1:38 of the 10th, referee Robert Byrd disqualified Vicente due to repeated low blows.

Magdaleno (28-1, 18 KOs) has won three in a row since losing his junior featherweight world title in April 2018. Vicente (36-5-2, 28 KOs) has now lost two of his last three fights.

“He was a rugged fighter. He was a tough veteran. I tip my hat off to him. He knew what he was doing. His way was to get me low,” Magdaleno said. “Gary Russell, I’m coming for you. But like I’ve said before, I want any of the champions at 126 pounds. I want to be a two-division world champion. Simple as that.”

Lopez Edges Coria

Adam “Blunose” Lopez, the action star from Glendale, California, did it again. Lopez (14-2, 6 KOs) won a 10-round majority decision over the Robert Garcia-trained Louie Coria (12-3, 7 KOs) in a battle of California natives. Lopez, who was coming off a valiant effort in a TKO loss to Oscar Valdez, won the last two rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards to pull out the win.

“That was my toughest fight to date. I used to say my fight with Jean Carlos Rivera was my toughest fight, but this one was definitely my toughest fight,” Lopez said. “Listen, I want to fight anyone Top Rank puts in front of me. This was a great, close fight, and I have the utmost respect for Louie Coria.”

— Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs) needed only 2:33 to knock out Fernando Robles (2-3, 0 KOs) in a scheduled four-round bantamweight bout.

“It’s wild. It was an experience, and I’m happy I did my thing,” Muratalla said.

—Lightweight prospects Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) and Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) traded knockdowns in the first round and fought to a four-round majority draw (39-37 Mondragon and 38-38 2x).