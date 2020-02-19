Undefeated duo added to Rockin’ Fights 38 undercard

RINGSIDE

The much anticipated “Rockin’ Fights” 38 double main event of hometown hero, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Long Island 24-1 20KO’s) defending his NABA title against Colombian slugger, HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-2 25KO’S) as well as top, world rated heavyweight, CARLOS TAKAM (Henderson, Nevada 37-5-1 28KO’s) against heavy-handed combatant FABIO MALDONADO (Sao Paulo, Brazil 26-3 25KO’s), has created a buzz in the boxing world.

On the undercard, adding to the excitement, Star Boxing is pleased to announce that undefeated Long Island talents, Haitian born, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (Huntington, Long Island, 10-0 4KO’s) and ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, Long Island 5-0 1KO) will be featured on the undercard.

Toussaint is set to face the tough, JERMAINE “REAL STEEL” CORLEY in a scheduled 6-round super welterweight bout. Toussaint stands at 6’0″, and has recently found dynamite in his hands, winning four of his last five bouts by knockout.

Toussaint is returning from a hand injury that has kept him out since June of 2019 and looks to pick up where he left off. Corley (Mt. Vernon, NY 3-8 1KO) has earned the respect of many based on his no-nonsense, brawler style. In eleven professional fights, Corley has fought nine undefeated fighters, Toussaint making ten, and has an overall opponent record of 54-5-1.

Toussaint is prepared to go to work on February 28, “I’m very happy to be getting back in the ring in front of my fans at The Paramount. I plan on putting on a great fight and look forward to having a very busy and productive, 2020.”

Undefeated Bellport product, and 2013 NY Golden Gloves champion, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (5-0 1KO) has quickly made a name for himself at The Paramount.

Following the best win of his career over then undefeated DASHAUN JOHNS (2-0) at “Rockin’ Fights” 37 in November, Vargas looks to continue his rise, when he takes on Puerto Rican veteran ANTONIO SANCHEZ (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico 6-8-3 3KO’s). Sanchez has become a pseudo gate keeper of the welterweight division has made a name for himself in tough fights with high level prospects in both the United States and Puerto Rico.

Vargas is ready to put on a show in front of his rowdy hometown fans, “I’m excited to return to the Paramount to fight in front of all of my people again. My opponent has a lot of experience but I’m working hard, staying focused and looking forward to getting another win.”

Both Toussaint and Vargas look to continue their dominance at The Paramount come February 28th, adding to an already stellar card featuring Cletus Seldin and Carlos Takam. Rockin’ Fights 38 is anticipating a sell-out, so be sure to get your tickets now, before it’s too late!