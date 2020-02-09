Adam Smith blasted for Kid Galahad ‘drug test’ talk during ‘masterclass’

SOCIAL MEDIA

📸 Dave Thompson

Sky Sports Head of Boxing and commentator Adam Smith took some flak during the broadcast of Kid Galahad’s fight with Claudio Marrero on Saturday night.

Taking his position behind the microphone alongside Matthew Macklin, Smith was on duty for a big fight night in Sheffield topped by Kell Brook.

But it was the Galahad win which garnered the most social media flare-up.

Smith brought up Kid Galahad’s ban for a failed drug test between 2014 and 2016, of which the Yorkshireman has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

This didn’t stop Smith mentioning the ban and asked sidekick Macklin to comment, which the former world title challenger refused to do.

Fans then expressed their fury on Twitter as Galahad boxed Marrero’s ears off and stopped him after seven rounds.

Comments included: “Adam Smith during Kid Galahad fight just kept bring up dirty tactics, drug ban and how he can be boring. I watched a boxing masterclass by Galahad last night.”

@SkySportsBoxing adam smith obviously not a kid Galahad fan bringing up the drug test putting him down f***ing disgrace. He’s putting on a proper show fair play to Matt Macklin turning it around in commentary.

“He’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” says Adam Smith when talking about Kid Galahad. These guys don’t appreciate skills.”

One quip went even further and called for Sky to completely overhaul the broadcast team.

“You know when the sky had an overhaul of their commentary team and pundits and said goodbye to Ian Darke and Glenn McCrory, Nicky Piper. It’s time they did it again. Adam Smith is the worst pundit on TV. Outdated and talks nonsense. Bring the old guard back or get totally fresh.”







ELIMINATOR

Galahad’s win saw the Dominic Ingle-trained puncher nab another chance at the IBF featherweight title.

Following a controversial loss the first time, it’s up for debate whether Josh Warrington will want another defense against Galahad.

Warrington is being linked to fighting Shakur Stevenson in a unification. After which the Leeds man would be likely to vacate if victorious against the odds.