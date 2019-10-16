Sampson Boxing snap up minimumweight contender Luis Angel Castillo

RINGSIDE

Sampson Lewkowicz proudly announces the signing of WBC #5 minimumweight Luis Angel “Flechito” Castillo to a promotional contract.

22-year-old Castillo (16-0-1, 11 KOs), from Los Mochis, SIN, Mexico, is trained and managed by legendary trainer of champions Manuel Montiel at the Cochul Gym. He went 35-4 as an amateur and won some regional titles.

As a professional, however, Castillo has already secured a world rating and scored a dominant 10-round decision over former IBF world champion Mario “Dragoncito” Rodriguez in March 2018. In his last ring appearance, he needed just two rounds to stop 12-1 countryman Jose Alonso Nunez Lopez.

“I am very proud to have signed with Sampson,” said Castillo. “He has taken many boxers to world championships. I will work hard to live up to his faith in me and win another world title for Los Mochis.”

Montiel, brother of world champion Fernando Montiel and hall-of-fame candidate Jorge Arce among many others, says he’s happy to have brokered this deal for his young fighter.

“Sampson and I have enjoyed a business partnership and friendship for many years and I know he will do a perfect job with this young fighter,” said Montiel.

“I have the utmost faith he will be given the opportunities he needs to reach his dreams. Luis is a very hard worker and is very dedicated to his training. He now has everything he needs to win a championship.”

“I am looking forward to helping Luis Castillo, another outstanding fighter from Montiel’s Cochul Gym. Manuel and I have been friends almost since I started boxing and I know he will only work with fighters who live right and train right, so I know Luis will be perfectly prepared for his fights. It is my pleasure to be associated with such a talented young fighter and his coach and my dear friend Manuel Montiel.”