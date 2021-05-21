Boxeo EstrellaTV returns Friday, May 28 in Mexico City

May 21st, 2021

EstrellaTV’s “Boxeo EstrellaTV“ returns on Friday, May 28 with a WBA World title fight and a WBC Fecarbox title fight as co-main events, live at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT in Mexico City, and with fans returning to the arena.

“We are excited for this card – not only because it includes WBA and WBC title fights – but also so we can welcome fans back into the venue with the lifting of COVID restrictions,” said Ricardo Maldonado Jr., owner, Producciones Deportivas.

“This is a pivotal card for boxing in Mexico. We are hosting the much-anticipated return of the unbeaten Venezuelan phenomenon Carlos Cañizales. He has not been in the ring since 2019, and we’re thrilled to bring fight fans this match against the young, exciting fighter Esteban Bermudez, a durable and very strong fighter. It’s going to be a hell of a fight, guaranteed. This 12-round fight will continue the action we have brought to the past two ‘Boxeo EstrellaTV’ fight cards.”

The night is headlined by current WBA World Light Flyweight Title holder Carlos Antonio Cañizales (22-0 & 7 KO’s) vs. Esteban Bermudez (13-3 & 9 KO’s) in a 12-round title fight. The monthly boxing night will feature the much-anticipated return to the ring by Cañizales as he defends his title. Undefeated, Cañizales last fought in 2019 when he beat Sho Kimura in a unanimous decision. He meets Bermudez, a future star of Mexican boxing.

The co-main fight is the WBC Fecarbox Super Bantam title fight featuring Colombia’s surprising Belmar Preciado (21-3 & 14 KO’s) vs. Mexico City’s three-time world title challenger David “Severo” Carmona (21-6 & 9 KO´s).

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multiplatform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., presents the two-hour fight broadcast live from Mexico City.

“Boxeo EstrellaTV” is a monthly fight night featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing, airing on the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas, and directed by Maldonado Jr.

The remaining fight nights include June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working and evolving boxing in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.