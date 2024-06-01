Wilder vs Zhang and Hrgovic vs Dubois scorecard

LIVE COVERAGE

World Boxing News provides a live Hrgovic vs Dubois and Wilder vs Zhang scorecard for the 5 vs 5 main events featuring four top heavyweights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang battle on top billing as they aim to cancel out a 68-pound weight differential on the first bell. The fight’s winner will be in line for a massive clash in the fall.

The co-feature sees Filip Hrgovic, the only unbeaten of the quartet, facing Daniel Dubois for the IBF interim heavyweight title. A win for Hrgovic could open up a fight with Anthony Joshua at Wembley.

WBN will score both bouts as they happen and provide live commentary following each round. Follow the scorecards from around 5 pm ET, 2 pm PT, and 10 pm UK.

Wilder vs Zhang scorecard and commentary

Round 1: Feeling each other out but Wilder got the better shots off.

2: Zhang taking over as Wilder is shot-shy.

3: Zhang, again the aggressor as Wilder, fails to throw anything significant.

4: Zhang doing the better work.

5: Wilder pulverized and turned around by a Zhang shot.

WILDER ZHANG 28 29 HW 10 1 9 9 2 10 9 3 10 9 4 10 - 5 KO - 6 - - 7 - - 8 - - 9 - - 10 - - 11 - - 12 - SCORES WINNER

Hrgovic vs Dubois scorecard and commentary

Round 1: Both men swinging from the off. Hrgovic lands far more solid shots.

2: Hrgovic throws defense and jab out of the window, but it’s Dubois getting through and hurting the Croatian. 1-1.

3: Again, plenty of leather was thrown, but the better and cleaner work came from Hrgovic.

4: Hrgovic lands at will, but Dubois keeps coming back despite taking heavy blows.

5: Hrgovic keeps catching Dubois, who lands a low blow and a headbutt. Only one is seen by the referee. 4-1.

6: Close round, but another for Hrgovic.

7: Hrgovic punched himself out and has two cuts hampering his work. Caught multiple times by Dubois and almost spent. 10-8 round for Dubois.

8: Dubois gets the stoppage on cuts.

HRGOVIC DUBOIS 67 65 HW 10 1 9 9 2 10 10 3 9 10 4 9 10 5 9 10 6 9 8 7 10 - 8 TKO - 9 - - 10 - - 11 - - 12 - SCORES WINNERDUBOIS

Undercard results:

Hamzah Sheeraz beat Ammo Williams after softening up his opponent in the mid-rounds before taking him out in eleven. Nick Ball claimed the WBA featherweight title in an unbelievable gutter war against Ray Ford. After twelve rounds, Judges scored 115-113 [twice] for Ball and 113-115 for Ford for a split verdict.

Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards engaged in an absorbing war in the opening match-up of the 5 vs 5 Tournament. The tenth round was the standout and undoubtedly a Round of the Year contender as leather flew, and the pair looked spent as they took solid shots. Judges carded for Hutchinson 119-109, 117-111, 116-112, but that didn’t tell the full story.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dimtry Bivol took out Malik Zinad in the mid-rounds. Bivol dropped the late, out-of-depth replacement in the first before softening up his opponent and taking him out in six.

