Wilder vs Zhang running order, TV, prediction and ring walk times

World Boxing News provides all the information needed, including the Wilder vs Zhang running order and ring walk times.

The heavyweights collide on another massive night of boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with both knowing only a victory will do. Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang both lost to ex-world titleholder Joseph Parker via decision last time out. The pair of punchers know only a blistering knockout will get them back into world title contention.

Wilder vs Zhang prediction

At the weigh-in, Zhang out-scaled Wilder by 68 pounds, leaving predictions of the fight going the distance obsolete. Both fighters are going all out, and it seems the battle can only end one way. It’s a case of whoever lands that bomb first will take home the win. Wilder is favored early, while Zhang’s best odds come for a later stoppage. The consensus is that when the “Bronze Bomber” meets the “Big Bang,” anything can happen anytime during the fight.

Running order

12 – light heavyweight

Willy Hutchinson [17-1] vs Craig Richards [18-3-1]

12 – WBA featherweight title

Raymond Ford [15-0-1] vs Nick Ball [19-0-1]

12- Middleweight

Hamzah Sheeraz [19-0] vs Austin Williams [16-0]

12 – WBA light heavyweight title

Dmitry Bivol [22-0] vs Malik Zinad [22-0]

12 – IBF interim heavyweight title

Filip Hrgovic [17-0] vs Daniel Dubois [20-2]

12 – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder [43-3-1] vs Zhilei Zhang [26-2-1]

TV info and ring walk times

The Riyadh Season event will begin at 2 pm ET, 11 am PT, and 7 pm UK. The ring walk times for the Wilder vs Zhang main event are due to occur after 6 pm ET, 3 pm PT, and 11 pm UK, but could be up to and above an hour later due to all twelve-round fights scheduled.

Wilder vs Zhang will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV and TNT Sport Box Office [UK only] from 2 pm ET, 11 am PT, and 7 pm UK.

