Adrien Broner walks up on Blair Cobbs for ‘champ is here’ claim

Adrien Broner allowed Blair Cobbs his five minutes of fame at the recent media workout before letting rip on his opponent’s claims.

As Broner worked out for the press in Las Vegas, Cobbs interrupted the four-weight world champion and began bellowing, ‘The Champ is Here!’ Broner told his team to allow Cobbs to continue. ‘The Flair’ then placed Broner’s puppet, which he brought to the press conference, on the ring apron and began preparing for his spot in the ring.

However, Broner then decided to finish his session and walk up to Cobbs, getting in his face. He then told Cobbs in no uncertain terms that he’d never been a champion in his life. With both fighters nearby, things could have gotten ugly. Luckily, the two fighters kept it verbal ahead of their June 7 battle.

Broner [35-4-1, 24 KOs] and Cobbs [16-1-1, 10 KOs] trade blows at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

After facing the wrath of Broner, an unfazed Cobbs spoke to the media.

“I can’t wait to have my hand raised on June 7. I’ve been patiently waiting for this moment for years, so no one is more prepared than I am.

“AB is my toughest opponent. But, at the end of the day, I don’t know who is going to show up or what’s going to happen because I’ve never been this prepared for a fight. I’m very thankful for the team I have and my trainer, Justin Gamber.

“When he’s been in there with someone a little bit better, things get a little bit strange. He has to adapt because there is someone in his midst that has a bigger and stronger personality and energy.”

On the verbal exchanges, Cobbs added: “Honestly, I’m just having a good time. I’m having a ball. I don’t think anything’s gotten too personal, and it’s kind of hard to get too personal. I’m a clown; he’s a clown, and that’s how we get down.”

Justin Gamber, Cobbs’ trainer added: “We are more than ready for this. This is our first fight together, but we’ve been working hard since February, day in and day out, and we’ve put in a lot of work for this camp.

“The ring rust is there for me too. I took a break after Caleb [Plant], so this is my first fight back since 2021. It’s been a learning process for us, but we’re on the same page and look forward to getting into fight week now.

“We haven’t thought about the future. For good reason, Adrien Broner is a tough test and a four-time world champion. He’s a good fighter.

“I’m not getting caught up in that talk about whether he’s old or not in shape. I’m staying focused on him because to get where we want to be after this fight, we must focus on him first.”

