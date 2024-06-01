Kevin Brown moves to 5-0, results from Caribe Royale

Boxlab Promotions’ “Night of Champions” delivered another great show at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

All the action was shown live on DAZN. In the main event of the evening, scheduled for 10-rounds in the super lightweight division, Kevin Brown (5-0, 3 KOs) successfully defended his WBA Continental title by defeating Idalberto Umara (12-3, 8 KOs) by spilt decision.

Both fighters were in some heated exchanged through the bout, but it was Brown who was the aggressor. Umara had a shining moment in round four when he caught Brown with a left uppercut, sending him the canvas for the first time in his career. Brown recovered nicely and came back strong in round five. In the second half of the fight, Brown continued to come forward, forcing Umara to fight on his back foot as he was back peddling. The scorecard’s read 96-93 (Brown), 97-92 (Umara), and 97-92 (Brown). With the win, Brown hoisted his WBA Continental belt around his waist as he was declared the winner.

“These are the type of fights I’ve been seeking since I turned professional,” said Brown. “I knew I was going to be in a tough fight and I showed I can overcome adversity when it presents itself. Umara caught me with a nice blow but I recovered and came back strong. I want to thank everyone, my promoters, my trainers and my fans, for all their support. Tonight’s victory was amazing.”

In the co-main event, Gurgen Hovhannisyan (6-0, 6 KOs defeated Luis Pascual (19-11, 17 KOs) by second round knockout in a scheduled 8-round heavyweight bout. After getting dropped by a vicious right uppercut in round two, Pascual’s corner had seen enough and didn’t let him come out for round three.

“I felt very strong going into this fight and I took my time to set up my punches,” said Hovhannisyan. “With each fight I’m learning how to stay relaxed and be more comfortable. I was surprised Pascual got up from that knockdown, but it showed he had a lot of heart. I’ll be ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

“We are thrilled to have hosted another exciting boxing event at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando,” said Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale. “This venue has been instrumental in creating a vibrant atmosphere for the fighters and fans, and tonight was amazing. Kevin Brown and Idalberto Umaral put on a great fight and the fans loved it. I’m very happy with everyone who performed tonight, it was another great show.”

Hendri Cedeno (13-0, 10 KOs) defeated Matt Conway (22-4, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 8-round super welterweight bout. Scorecards read 79-72 twice and 80-72 for Cedeno.

Angel Barrientes (11-1, 6 KOs) defeated Ernesto Franzolini (19-16-2, 1 KO) by knockout in a scheduled 6-round featherweight bout. The knockout came at the 1:09 mark of round one via a right hook to the body.

Zeleck Ruiz (3-0-1, 3 KOs) and Arthur Brown (2-1-1, 2 KOs) fought to a spit draw in a scheduled 4-round light heavyweight bout. Scorecards read 39-37 for each fighter and 38-38.

Orlenis Licea (2-2-1, 1 KO) defeated Angel Ilarraza (9-1, 4 KOs) by knockout in the fourth round of a scheduled 6-round super welterweight bout. The knockout came at the 2:05 mark of round four by a right uppercut-left hook to the head combo.

Kaipo Gallegos (5-0-1, 4 KOs) defeated Carlos Aguilera (13-24, 2 KOs) by second round knockout in a scheduled 6-round lightweight bout. The knockout came at the 1:31 mark of round two via a right hook to the body.

Aaron Aponte (9-2-1, 2 KOs) defeated Mario Aguirre (3-23-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-round super lightweight bout. Scorecards read 59-55 Twice, 60-54 for Aponte.

Antraveous Ingram (7-0, 2 KOs) defeated Luis Solis (26-20-4, 22 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-ound super welterweight bout. Scorecards read 58-56 Twice, 60-54 for Ingram.