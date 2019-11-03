KING CASINO BONUS
BEST SPORTSBOOKS
03
Nov
2019
Toggle navigation
Home
Fight Schedule
Results
Champions
P4P Top 50
Rankings
Awards
News Archive
WBN Scorecard: Ryan Garcia vs Romero Duno
Lightweight
MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA
Referee:
Tony Weeks
Nov 2/'19
Round
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
GARCIA
KO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DUNO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
#
GARCIA
DUNO
1
KO
-
2
-
-
3
-
-
4
-
-
5
-
-
6
-
-
7
-
-
8
-
-
9
-
-
10
-
-
11
-
-
12
-
-
WBN SCORE:
-
WINNER:
GARCIA KO1
Judges Scores:
-
Comments:
-
Your SEO optimized title