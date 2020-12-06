06
Dec
2020

LIVE SCORECARD: Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia

SPENCE vs. GARCIA
WBC/IBF welterweight titles
Referee: Thomas Taylor
AT&T Stadium, Texas, USA
DEC 5, 2020
Round
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
SPENCE
10
10
10
10
9
10
9
10
10
9
10
9
GARCIA
10
9
9
9
10
9
10
9
9
10
9
10
#
SPENCE
GARCIA
1
10
10
2
10
9
3
10
9
4
10
9
5
9
10
6
10
9
7
9
10
8
10
9
9
10
9
10
9
10
11
10
9
12
9
10
WBN SCORE: 116-113
WINNER: SPENCE UD
Judges Scores: 117-111, 116-112 [2]
Comments: Errol Spence showed no signs of the effects of his horror car crash in 2019.