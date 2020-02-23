KING CASINO BONUS
BEST SPORTSBOOKS
23
Feb
2020
Toggle navigation
Home
Results
Schedule
Champions
P4P Top 50
Rankings
Scorecards
Awards
All News
LIVE SCORECARD: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II
WILDER vs FURY II
WBC heavyweight title
Referee:
Kenny Bayliss
MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA
22 FEB/20
Round
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
WILDER
9
9
8
9
8
9
-
-
-
-
-
-
FURY
10
10
10
10
9
10
KO
-
-
-
-
-
#
WILDER
FURY
1
9
10
2
9
10
3
8
10
4
9
10
5
8
9
6
9
10
7
-
KO
8
-
-
9
-
-
10
-
-
11
-
-
12
-
-
WBN SCORE:
-
WINNER:
FURY TKO7
Judges Scores:
-
Comments:
Wilder down, shaken. (3rd) Wilder down, Fury point off for holding (5th)
Do Not Sell My Personal Information