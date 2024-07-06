Ryan Garcia promises rehab but still won’t put his phone down

Ryan Garcia issued a statement regarding his unfathomable behavior, promising rehab after admitting his problems with substance abuse.

There’s only one problem. The 25-year-old has not put his phone away or abstained from social media in the meantime. This is known to be one step to getting clean and sober.

Despite facing outrage for his words about some communities, Garcia continues to post, making excuses for his actions in most of those tweets. Shockingly, in some of them, it’s as though Garcia has already forgotten what hurtful comments he made. This scenario doesn’t bode well for any attempts to rehabilitate the boxer.

Garcia played the victim in some of his presumed justification for what he spewed.

“My problem is this – Tim Bradley called me a [a derogatory name] live on ESPN, and no one cares. Why is it no one cares? – And that’s a huge brand. This is messed up. Why was that okay? – This is why I’m so hurt. Why is that allowed, and no one cares?”

Another read, “In the hood, everyone has said the [word], and everyone knows that. Everyone acts like you check everyone. Attacking me when everyone needs to be checked, then.”

Garcia later said his comments about Muslims were ‘his bad’ and added that he was from the hood in a sort of justification for his repeated use of a word that he knows will trigger the black community, whether drunk or not.

“I actually opened up my house to all my black homies back in the younger days. Ask around. They know my heart. That’s why they are still rocking with me.”

After Garcia offered to set up an exhibition [which wouldn’t be sanctioned as he is suspended] against Vergil Ortiz Jr., his stablemate was more worried about him getting the help he needed than a fight.

“I’ve known Ryan since the amateurs when we fought only twice, by the way. He was never like this. I’m not making any excuses for him or his actions. I’m legitimately worried about him, as a friend would be worried about his friend.”

Rehab would be the first step on his forthcoming journey to getting his life back. However, Ryan Garcia must put the phone away as soon as possible.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.