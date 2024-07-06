Ryan Garcia’s brother proves 3lb weight misses run in the family

Ryan Garcia’s brother made headlines for a change this weekend as the undefeated lightweight weighed in for his Fanmio clash.

Garcia’s younger sibling, Sean, 23, hit the scales for his bout against Amado Vargas on the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal MMA cross-codes boxing match undercard. As Ryan did in April against Devin Haney, Sean missed weight by over three pounds. His official weight was recorded as 138.2 pounds of the 135-pound limit.

The fight goes ahead regardless, as Garcia vs. Haney did, with the boxer who missed the weight eventually winning. Sean aims to do what his brother did to Haney and end Vargas’s undefeated run.

Diaz and Masvidal weighed just over 175 pounds in the headliner for their Pay Per View rematch.

As well-documented since, Ryan tested positive for ostarine, and the Haney fight became a no-contest. If similar happened to his brother, the scandal would be immense. But for now, the fight is on, and Ryan seems round about how the scaling turned out.

“Good move, Sean. Kick his a**, bro. I won’t be there, but you know I love you. Is Amado still going to throw down?” said ‘KingRy’ after returning to social media following a storm over his use of racial slurs.

Garcia released a lengthy statement about the mess he had gotten himself into but immediately received more criticism for not taking responsibility for his actions.

“I take all responsibility for my words. I’m misunderstood. I’ve just got a lot of trauma, and It’s been a tough couple of months, as everyone can tell, but I am sorry,” he stated.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and it is hard for me with everything going on. I actually love black people, no cap.”

Adding that he will undergo a stint in rehab, Garcia still seems intent on continuing his social media rants despite the promise. The stern opposition to his words doesn’t seem to have phased the fighter.

“To be honest, the real elites see us as puppets dancing along the strings. Everyone is focused on me. That is a distraction to what the elites are doing. They want us fighting,” added Garcia when continuing his activity.

The spotlight will turn to his brother’s fight briefly on Saturday night to see if the same result happens against Vargas and whether a similar protest or call for drug testing follows.

