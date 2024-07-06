‘You want PayDay!” – Why Canelo could accept Jake Paul fight

UFC boss Dana White says Canelo Alvarez could accept a fight with Jake Paul in the future to teach the YouTuber a lesson.

The Power Slap advocate told Club Shay Shay’s Shannon Sharpe that the Mexican superstar might accept Paul’s offer of a short payday. White believes a fight between Canelo and Paul in a boxing ring wouldn’t make it past the first minute.

“It would be a 30-second payday for Canelo,” White told Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. “I don’t know why Canelo wouldn’t do it.

“Canelo can fight real guys, keep his credibility intact, and still make that kind of money. Jake needs these guys. Jake needs Tyson and all these other people because everybody is going to tune in to hope that Mike Tyson knocks him out. They’re not tuning in because they think Jake Paul is a great fighter and want to see him compete.

“People talk s*** and say whatever they want to say, but look at Canelo, he’s still the man. He jumps in there, and he does it. It’s hard to stay at that level for a very long time. Canelo is another guy who clips $40 million a fight, something like that, including what he’s making outside of the ring. A very unique few can do it.”

Paul faces Tyson on November 15, following a four-month delay due to the 58-year-old boxing legend suffering a stomach problem. If the Netflix event eventually gets clearance, Paul will be on a hiding to nothing.

If the YouTuber knocks Tyson out, he’ll be panned for facing an old former champion way past his prime. However, if he gets knocked out himself, his future chances of sharing a ring with Canelo will be over.

“Jake might put down one of the most iconic boxers in history – Mike Tyson. If I’m Canelo, I’d look at that and say, ‘Hey, now I’m going to teach this young man a lesson for hurting this legend in my sport,” said business partner Nakisa Bidarian to Ariel Helwani.

