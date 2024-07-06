Orlando Salido seriously injured, faces jail for fatal house crash

Two-weight world champion Orlando Salido faces jail after killing a man when his Dodge Ram pickup truck slammed into a house in a residential area.

Salido was reportedly driving at speed when he lost control, veered off the road, and went through the side of a family home. The victim was named as 61-year-old Jose Luis [withheld surname] from the Misión del Real neighborhood of Cajeme, Sonora.

The 43-year-old, who retired in 2017 following 44 wins from 62 fights, is in serious condition himself following the crash. He’s under police custody and will undoubtedly be looking at time behind bars for the crime.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office gave an update about the incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

“In compliance with the population’s right of access to information, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora [FGJES] communicates that based on the Approved Police Report [IPH] of Municipal Public Security of Cajeme, an investigation file was opened for a traffic accident involving a vehicle crashing into a home, leaving one person dead and two injured, including the driver, in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora.

“This social representation was aware of the road accident around 02:36 a.m. this Friday, July 5, so Expert Services personnel went to Obrero Mundial y Real street in Marbella, in the Misión del Real neighborhood, where it was located. A motor unit crashed into the house marked with the number 4944.

“The vehicle, a silver Dodge RAM pickup, model 2022, with plates from the state of Arizona, United States, was inside the property after knocking down the rear wall of the home and a room where two people were, who were injured, as is the driver of the unit.

“The inhabitants of the property were identified as José Luis “N,” 61 years old, who later died while receiving medical attention for various injuries, and [wife] Blanca Estela “N,” 53 years old, who is under medical observation for multiple blows.

“The driver of the pickup, Orlando “N,” 43 years old, who was traveling alone, is in police custody at a hospital where he is receiving medical attention and, at the moment, he is reported with serious injuries.

“The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) will inform the population promptly and precisely about this matter, reaffirming our commitment to transparency and accountability.”

According to eyewitnesses, Salido damaged two rooms at the house [numbered 4944] before paramedics rushed to the scene. Medics took the three injured to the General Hospital of Ciudad Obregón, where the man sadly died. The wife remained under observation on Friday.

