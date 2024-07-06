Floyd Mayweather loses grip on ‘goldmine’ future superstars

Floyd Mayweather is losing his promotional grip on two future superstars molded in his likeness.

Mayweather was sitting on a goldmine with a pair of undoubted world champion boxers on his books, both of whom were tagged as ‘The Next Floyd Mayweather.’

When Curmel Moton earned the tag, J’hon Ingram saw himself coin in the same vein just weeks later. Now, Mayweather is likely to lose them both to other promotional outfits.

Ahead of an appearance on the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal undercard, Moton finds places on cards where and when he can. The scenario comes as Mayweather continues to focus his efforts elsewhere despite hiring Richard Schaeffer to oversee getting Mayweather Promotions operations going again.

If Mayweather isn’t careful, Moton will join Ingram and officially leave the company. Mayweather initially named Ingram his successor before adding Moton to that distinguished group.

As reported by FightHype.com, Mayweather said Moton is his next manifestation.

“We don’t know who the next Floyd Mayweather will be. But I truly believe this could be the next Floyd Mayweather,” the five-weight world champion said of Moton.

Moton told FightHype: “I can handle the pressure. I’ve been putting work in my whole life. I’m used to it.

Regarding Ingram, the 4-0 super-lightweight talent fought on the Mayweather vs. John Gotti III bill on June 11, 2023. According to organizers of the Mayweather vs Gotti event, “Ingram was touted as “The Next Floyd Mayweather” by the man himself.

Like Moton, he also then had to find a fight off the grid as Mayweather’s promotional situation stalled. After winning earlier this year, Ingram pleaded with Mayweather to release him. The request was granted, and Ingram is set to announce his next move soon.

Ingram is linked to moving to Matchroom Boxing under Eddie Hearn.

An undefeated Las Vegas resident, Ingram’s amateur career lasted twelve bouts. However, his impressive style was already better suited to the professional ranks. Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram was first introduced to Mayweather when the Hall of Famer sought a sparring partner for an exhibition fight.

The first sparring session with Mayweather proved life-changing for Ingram. It gave him experiences money can’t buy. The 23-year-old Ingram most recently saw viral success online. In a sparring video, he knocked out world champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

Ingram and Moton have much to live up to, given that Mayweather previously pushed Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, and Gervonta Davis as future superstars. They all went on to become either unified or multi-weight champions and Pay Per View headliners. Due to Mayweather’s approval, Ingram and Moton undoubtedly have more eyes on them.

However, it looks highly plausible that both will make their way to world title shots without Mayweather by their side.

