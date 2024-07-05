Super flyweight David Cardenas back in action this Saturday night

Undefeated super flyweight prospect David Cardenas (6-0, 4 KOs), the 19-year-old rising star from San Antonio, TX, is set to step back into the ring this Saturday, July 6, 2024, against Steveen Angeles Cruz.

This will be Cardenas’ first scheduled 6-round bout, and it promises to be an exciting showcase of his talent and skillset. The fight, promoted by TMB Promotions, will take place at the Event Center in Floresville, Texas, just outside of San Antonio.

Cardenas has quickly become a noteworthy name in the San Antonio boxing scene. His rise has been supported by his good friend, San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson. The two met at a boxing gym and have since formed a strong bond, with Johnson attending Cardenas’ fights whenever he’s in town.

“My friendship with Keldon has been a huge source of motivation for me,” said David Cardenas. “Having someone like him in my corner, supporting me and believing in my potential, has really boosted my confidence and drive to succeed.”

Cardenas is trained by Rick Nunez, a seasoned coach who played a key role in guiding WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a world title. Nunez is optimistic about Cardenas’ future and sees great potential in him.

“David is competing in a smaller weight class, where fighters often get world title shots early in their careers,” said Rick Nunez. “With his talent and great work ethic, I believe he can reach a world title shot quickly. We’re working hard to ensure he’s ready for that opportunity when it comes.”

Fighting in his home state of Texas, Cardenas is excited about the opportunity to build his fan base and put on a show for his local supporters.

“There’s nothing like fighting at home in front of my friends, family, and fans,” said Cardenas. “San Antonio has always been there for me, and I’m grateful for the support. Each fight at home helps me connect more with the community and build a loyal fan base. I’m hoping to follow in the steps of Bam Rodriguez, Joshua Franco and Mario Barrios, three world champions from San Antonio that I look up too.”

The upcoming bout at the Event Center in Floresville, Texas, is expected to draw a large crowd eager to see the young prospect in action. Boxing fans can anticipate an entertaining night of boxing as David Cardenas continues his journey toward the top of the sport.