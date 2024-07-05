Imploding Ryan Garcia may never recover from what he said

Ryan Garcia underwent an extraordinary rant implosion, from which the Golden Boy boxer may never fully recover his previous persona.

The 25-year-old, who has been on a downward spiral due to substance abuse and mental health issues, seems to have put the final nail in his reputational coffin.

Garcia began the day calling out the abuse of children, which quickly escalated into his purported experiences of people eating babies and his alleged sexual abuse. He ended it by expressing his disdain for specific religions and using the ‘n-word’ with a hard ‘r’ many times. It was the final straw for WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who moved to expel him from the organization until he sought help.

There are now serious fears for Garcia’s safety after he made a statement about the late George Floyd that caused outrage among the black community. That, along with his statements about Muslims, could mean Garcia has lost a lot of his fanbase.

The previous innocence Garcia enjoyed a few months ago when there were concerns over his mental health has gone. They’ve been replaced by calls to ban him for longer, and with others, like Ishe Smith, labeling Garcia an intentional racist and a vindictive hater.

After hours of stunning comments on Twitter Spaces and on his timeline, Garcia tried to brush off his unbelievable comments, as he’d done before when targeting the likes of Caleb Plant and Eddie Hearn.

He said, “My bad. My bro brainwashed me with numbers. I’m so sorry. Bro, it’s a bad time in my life.” Garcia added, “Also, I was trolling. I want all the killing to stop. Humanity needs to stop killing people. I love everyone. I am sorry if I offended you.”

Sadly, Garcia’s apology after the fact no longer washes. It’s happened too many times, and this is the final straw for many.

Former world champion Smith, who had a live run-in with Garcia recently, aired his views again.

“You all going to keep giving that man pass after pass, capping for him, until someone does something to that kid. Now he’s openly calling people [n word]. The boy has some serious mental problems. His own family says the same thing. But this generation is so f***ing dumb.”

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

Sulaiman stated the WBC’s intentions to push Garcia out until he cleaned up his act.

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC. I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s wellbeing as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

Garcia has since deleted the last 24 hours of activity on his social media as he contemplates a hostile future until something serious is done to save him.

Furthermore, this scenario has been coming for a long time. Somebody must step in before Garcia is seriously injured or worse by himself or others.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay. Learn more, read all articles from the experienced boxing writer, and follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.