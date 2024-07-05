Oscar De La Hoya silent as Ryan Garcia executes his reputation

Oscar De La Hoya has kept a stunning silence as Ryan Garcia made unfathomable comments, effectively executing his reputation.

From the beginnings of trolling back in February before he defeated Devin Haney, Garcia has evolved to full-blown racism out in the open, which will ultimately be blamed on substance abuse.

However, the fact De La Hoya commented on the forthcoming William Zepeda fight and didn’t address Garcia’s behavior hasn’t sat well with many. The Golden Boy Chairman seems to be keeping his distance from the situation when he’s fully expected to condemn his fighter.

Ishe Smith urged De La Hoya to say something, anything.

“It would be nice for you to denounce what your fighter stated today by calling black folks [n-word]! But I get it. GBP likes this kind of s***, and so does Uncle Tom Bernard,” said Smith.

He added, “When he was arrested in Cali – nothing. When he popped dirty – nothing, he blamed everyone but himself for all his actions. There is no accountability from him. You all believe he is a Christian. I told him he’s more like Judas, and you’ll again cap for him. At what point, enough is enough?”

Unlike De La Hoya, Garcia’s parents joined WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman in speaking out as their son desecrated the name of George Floyd and specific religions via social media.

“Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family’s, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion. These do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.

“Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years. As a family, we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this challenging time and address his immediate and long-term well-being.

“We appreciate the continued support, prayers, and compassion,” stated Henry and Lisa Garcia.

Garcia is already suspended from boxing for the next nine months, meaning this could be the ideal time for the super lightweight to take a step back from the spotlight to assess who he wants to be moving forward.

The episode being magnified in the media came out of nowhere for some but has been manifesting itself for months in the minds of others. Garcia hasn’t addressed his own behavior apart from stating that it’s trolling. However, when it becomes harmful to the person spewing or others, words and phrases like those said by Garcia can no longer be brushed under the carpet.

Hopefully, this horror show – although devastatingly hurtful and highly disappointing, can be the catalyst that eventually ends the trainwreck. And that begins with De La Hoya’s lack of acknowledgment.

