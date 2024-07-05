Mike Tyson only targeted due to age amid Jake Paul fight doubts

Jake Paul targeted Mike Tyson solely because of his age, which is the ‘equalizing factor’ that gives the YouTuber a chance.

That’s the view of Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, who admitted that if Tyson were younger, he wouldn’t have been selected as an opponent. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bidarian made the admission when trying to explain why the fight is happening in the first place.

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul make sense because of the age [Tyson is 58], from my perspective. If Mike was in his early thirties, given Jake’s experience, there’s no sense to that fight. Age is the equalizing factor. When you look at Mike Tyson at age 27, he was 40-1. Jake Paul is 27, he’s 9-1.

“Jake Paul’s been a professional for four years, and Mike Tyson was a professional for 14 years. What makes it exciting and real is there’s a chance that either guy can lose.”

Asked about Tyson’s injury, Bidarian stated Paul was a little unhappy with the former heavyweight champion since delaying their fight for four months. Tyson suffered a stomach ulcer flare-up, which doctors advised needed months of recovery. But there’s still no guarantee the nearly 60-year-old will be cleared.

“He’s doing great, and Jake is p***** because he sees in Europe, living life, doing appearances, celebrating his birthday. He’s like, ‘I thought he was injured. What’s going on?’

“I talked to team Tyson yesterday. They said he’s back, not doing boxing training but doing strength and conditioning, and he feels great. Anyone can get an ulcer or an injury.”

In conclusion, Bidarian wouldn’t commit to the Paul vs Tyson fight and its definitive occurrence. As World Boxing News has reported many times, anyone taking a punch in the stomach with an ulcer risks a life-threatening rupture.

Therefore, in WBN’s view, the fight shouldn’t happen and probably won’t once doctors get involved in the official sanctioning. The only way would be to modify the rules so Tyson doesn’t get punched in the ulcer.

Bidarian agreed the fight will only go ahead if Tyson is in no danger whatsoever.

“If you ask the vast majority of the public, everyone thinks Mike Tyson will knock out Jake Paul. I think as long as he has a clean bill of health, which he did, and he one hundred percent will if we move forward with November 15, then of course that fight should happen.”

