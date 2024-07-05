Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios closer as promoter is confirmed

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will face off in a WBC welterweight title clash under the Al Haymon banner, World Boxing News can confirm.

Pacquiao’s right-hand man, Sean Gibbons, informed WBN that the Barrios fight would “one thousand percent” be promoted by Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions. WBN also understands that the headliner is being eyed as a Pay Per View with another world title fight co-featuring.

PBC is looking for dates for a fall Las Vegas super-show at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena, with the latter possibly hosting Pacquiao for the first time in his career. There’s a slight delay on available options due to doubts over Canelo Alvarez fighting on his usual date of September 14.

Canelo may have to move his forthcoming clash in favor of UFC Noche, who will dominate the Nevada combat scene that particular weekend. The Sphere will host its first sporting event one year after opening, giving the UFC a monopoly on the Mexican festivities.

If Canelo decides to go against the UFC, it may not end well for the numbers in what is the final of a lucrative three-fight deal with Haymon. Pacquiao vs Barrios would slot in somewhere in late October or November, with early December also a potential marker dependent on what Canelo decides.

Asked about the Canelo situation, Gibbons added that he knew nothing about the Mexican superstar’s plans and is currently only focused on getting Pacquiao vs Barrios over the line.

Once confirmed, Pacquiao will add another TV network to his vast portfolio with a debut on Prime Video on the cards. Meanwhile, Pacquiao, getting a shot at the title ahead of ranked welterweight, is facing some opposition from detractors of the Filipino boxing legend.

Some complaints have been made via social media, which WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman addressed when speaking to Sky Sports.

“I do like the idea [of Pacquiao vs Barrios] very much. I think Pacquiao can beat any fighter or be competitive with any fighter today,” said Sulaiman in response to groans over Pacquiao jumping the queue.

