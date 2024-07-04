Ryan Garcia denies alcohol problem despite father’s plea for help

Ryan Garcia says he doesn’t drink alcohol despite his father, Henry, stating his son needs help to curb his problem.

The 25-year-old continues to make headlines for his behavior, most recently for his appearance on a World Poker Tour stream clearly intoxicated. Garcia slammed tequila shots as he sat alongside Brazil sensation Neymar, fellow boxer Chris Eubank Jr., and basketball star Jimmy Butler.

A viral clip of Garcia’s behavior appeared on several outlets, including World Boxing News. However, Garcia doesn’t believe anything is wrong with him enjoying himself despite Henry’s pleas.

Henry responded to Fight Hub TV’s question about Ryan’s health: “I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time. He speaks to his mother more than me, but it’s okay. He will call me when he wants to.

“I would love for him to get some therapy when it comes to his drinking. He says that he can control it. I hope that he can, but if he can’t, then get that therapy so he can stop. That is the main issue.”

Marcos Villegas then asked why Henry and his son were not talking. Henry replied, “He is just out there being twenty-five years old. I know when I was twenty-five years old, I wouldn’t call my parents until I needed them. So I suppose that’s the moment he will call me when he needs me.”

‼️ “What Im seeing is that I would love for him (Ryan Garcia) to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking!”- Henry Garcia 🔗: https://t.co/xtgYFNFdp0#Boxing pic.twitter.com/zKqUB1HLlU — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) July 3, 2024

Having seen the video interview, Ryan issued his own statement about what Henry had said during the conversation.

“I don’t even drink anymore,” pointed out Ryan. “My dad doesn’t know what he is talking about. I literally was just talking to him – and he has apologized.”

Whatever the case, Garcia certainly is not acting in a manner that would suggest he’s focused on anything in particular. Now that his boxing career is on hold due to a one-year suspension, it will unlikely improve in the coming months.

A planned UFC debut is already off the menu thanks to sanctioning problems from his ban. The moment Garcia tries to get a license to fight in any combat sport, the New York State Athletic Commission punishment will come into play.

Therefore, the current runaway train viewing of Garcia’s demeanor won’t slow down anytime soon.

