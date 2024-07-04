Manny Pacquiao scores legal comeback KO in $5.1m lawsuit

Manny Pacquiao won a stunning legal u-turn despite a court initially ordering the boxing legend pay Paradigm Sports $5.1 million in a 2023 lawsuit.

The ‘tentative ruling’ states that Paradigm and founder Audie Attar were not licensed managers in the state of California, and therefore, the deal to sign Pacquiao hatched in 2020 was void. Attar had wanted Pacquiao to fight Conor McGregor in a boxing match that was touted to make upwards of $100 million.

Attar gave Pacquiao an advance, which he wanted back when the Filipino superstar didn’t fulfill his end of the bargain. The McGregor fight ultimately fell apart, and Pacquiao signed up to face Errol Spence in 2021.

Despite Pacquiao vs Spence collapsing late on and Yordenis Ugas stepping in, the lawsuit continued until Paradigm won the verdict. However, Pacquiao appealed and subsequently won, as stated in the entire decision obtained by World Boxing News.

“The court finds for Mr. Pacquiao on the Declaratory Relief cause of action and declares the Contract void due to illegality,” read the lawsuit handed to WBN.

“The court grants Mr. Pacquiao’s Request for Judicial Notice (RJN), filed on 4-20-23 under ROA No. 725. RJN Exhibit A is a Certificate of Non Licensure [dated April 18, 2023] from the California State Athletic Commission indicating that Mr. Attar was not currently licensed as a Manager. He was licensed as a Manager from April 14, 2016, to April 30, 2017, and his license expired after he did not complete the required annual renewal.”

“RJN Exhibit A also indicates that Paradigm Sports Management, LLC “has never been licensed as a manager. RJN Exhibit C is a Certificate of Non-Licensure [dated April 18, 2023] from the California State Athletic Commission indicating that Mr. Attar and Paradigm Sports Management, LLC have never been licensed as a Promoter.”

The new decision also used testimony from Attar. It read, “Mr. Attar testified he did not believe he had a manager’s license for boxers in the State of California in 2019, and he did not recall if he had such a license in 2020 and 2021. Mr. Attar did not believe anyone at Paradigm had a manager’s license in 2019. Mr. Attar testified that he did not personally have and that no one at Paradigm had a promoter’s license in 2019, 2020, and 2021.”

Paradigm also plans to appeal the decision, meaning the ongoing situation with Pacquiao faces one more round.

In the meantime, Pacquiao is considering facing Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, a story that World Boxing News exclusively reported on May 31, 2024.

Pacquiao vs McGregor seems destined never to happen.

