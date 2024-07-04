Curmel Moton a late addition to Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Curmel Moton has been added to the stacked “LAST MAN STANDING: DIAZ VS. MASVIDAL” Fanmio PPV event, as he takes on Nikolai Buzolin in a lightweight showdown this Saturday, July 6 from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The jam-packed six-fight PPV event is topped by the explosive 10-round light heavyweight clash between combat sports superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, as they look to settle their rivalry in decisive and violent fashion in this July Fourth Weekend blockbuster.

The stacked pay-per-view card begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features a lineup of established and rising stars in boxing and beyond. In the co-main event, two-time world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs battles exciting contender Shane Mosley Jr. in a 10-round super middleweight fight.

The action also includes all-action brawler and Nate Diaz-teammate Chris Avila taking on MMA legend Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in a six-round light heavyweight duel, plus unbeaten prospects from two of the sports top fighting families do battle as Amado “AFV” Vargas, the son of legendary champion Fernando Vargas, takes on Sean Garcia, the younger brother of boxing star Ryan Garcia, in an eight-round lightweight attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Devin Cushing squaring off against lightweight contender Manuel Correa in an eight-round matchup.

Tickets for the live event are on sale starting at only $25 with lower level tickets starting at just $75 (all plus applicable fees and taxes) and are available through Ticketmaster.

The pay-per-view that is available now for pre-order at FANMIO.com/ppv and FANMIO.com/DiazVsMasvidal. The pay-per-view is available at the SRP (suggested retail price) of $49.99, across all available purchasing platforms. Fans can also purchase through the Fanmio App, which is available globally via smart televisions and mobile devices via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio Smart TV, Google TV and Chromecast. Fans who order the event through Fanmio will be able to order a free official fight shirt along with the purchase.

Promoted by all-time great Floyd Mayweather’s Mayweather Promotions, Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring after grabbing the boxing world’s attention in March with a dominant eight-round unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Anthony Cuba. The 18-year-old was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and now trains and resides in Las Vegas, fighting out of the famed Mayweather Boxing Club. Moton turned pro in 2023 with a pair of first-round knockouts over previously unbeaten fighters as he stopped Ezequiel Flores in September and Hunter Turbyfill in November.

Originally from Russia and now fighting out of Brooklyn, Buzolin (9-8-1, 5 KOs) has faced a slew of exciting prospects since debuting stateside in April 2018. That first fight in the U.S. saw him upset the previously undefeated Larry Fryers via sixth-round TKO in Brooklyn. Buzolin has also challenged former title challenger Feargal McCrory along with unbeatens Demler Zamora, George Rincon and Chann Thonson.