Pound for Pound List – Top 50 boxers: July 2024

World Boxing News provides an updated Pound for Pound Top 50 list of the best boxers for July 2024.

Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk remained at the top of the pile during a week when the top five altered for the first time in a long while. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez smashed his way into the reckoning with a crunching stoppage of Juan Estrada, joining Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, and Usyk as the cream of the crop.

Making up the top ten are new IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, light-heavyweight star Dmitry Bivol, Pay Per View seller Gervonta Davis, and undefeated lightweights Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

Ryan Garcia, who broke into the top ten after defeating Haney in April, subsequently lost his place after the New York State Athletic Commission banned the Golden Boy fighter for one year.

Further down the list, David Benavidez is now in the top fifteen following his win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Meanwhile, Estrada drops to eighteen following his defeat. Both Charlo brothers are now mid-list due to form, lack of activity, and top-name opponents.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings – July 2024

1 Oleksandr USYK

2 Naoya INOUE

3 Terence CRAWFORD

4 CANELO Alvarez

5 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

7 Dmitry BIVOL

8 Gervonta DAVIS

9 Devin HANEY

10 Shakur STEVENSON

11 Artur BETERBIEV

12 Kazuto IOKA

13 Junto NAKATANI

14 Kosei TANAKA

15 David BENAVIDEZ

16 Emauel NAVARRETE

17 Teofimo LOPEZ

18 Juan ESTRADA

19 Kenshiro TERAJI

20 Janibek ALIMKHANULY

21 Sebastian FUNDORA

22 Jai OPETAIA

23 Anthony JOSHUA

24 Knockout CP FRESHMART

25 Jermall CHARLO

26 Jermell CHARLO

27 Jaron ENNIS

28 O’Shaquie FOSTER

29 Takuma INOUE

30 Gilberto RAMIREZ

31 Fernando MARTINEZ

32 Erislandy LARA

33 Isaac CRUZ

34 Tyson FURY

35 Vergil ORTIZ JR

36 Rafael ESPINOZA

37 Denys BERINCHYK

38 Jose RAMIREZ

39 Israil MADRIMOV

40 Stephen FULTON JR

41 Marlon TAPALES

42 Joseph PARKER

44 Jaime MUNGUIA

45 Brandon FIGUEROA

46 Ginjiro SHIGEOKA

47 Anthony CACACE

48 Mario BARRIOS

49 Liam PARO

50 Oscar COLLAZO

