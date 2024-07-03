Pound for Pound List – Top 50 boxers: July 2024

World Boxing News provides an updated Pound for Pound Top 50 list of the best boxers for July 2024.
Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk remained at the top of the pile during a week when the top five altered for the first time in a long while. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez smashed his way into the reckoning with a crunching stoppage of Juan Estrada, joining Naoya Inoue, Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, and Usyk as the cream of the crop.
Making up the top ten are new IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, light-heavyweight star Dmitry Bivol, Pay Per View seller Gervonta Davis, and undefeated lightweights Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.
Ryan Garcia, who broke into the top ten after defeating Haney in April, subsequently lost his place after the New York State Athletic Commission banned the Golden Boy fighter for one year.
Further down the list, David Benavidez is now in the top fifteen following his win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Meanwhile, Estrada drops to eighteen following his defeat. Both Charlo brothers are now mid-list due to form, lack of activity, and top-name opponents.
Pound-for-Pound Rankings – July 2024
1 Oleksandr USYK
2 Naoya INOUE
3 Terence CRAWFORD
4 CANELO Alvarez
5 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
6 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
7 Dmitry BIVOL
8 Gervonta DAVIS
9 Devin HANEY
10 Shakur STEVENSON
11 Artur BETERBIEV
12 Kazuto IOKA
13 Junto NAKATANI
14 Kosei TANAKA
15 David BENAVIDEZ
16 Emauel NAVARRETE
17 Teofimo LOPEZ
18 Juan ESTRADA
19 Kenshiro TERAJI
20 Janibek ALIMKHANULY
21 Sebastian FUNDORA
22 Jai OPETAIA
23 Anthony JOSHUA
24 Knockout CP FRESHMART
25 Jermall CHARLO
26 Jermell CHARLO
27 Jaron ENNIS
28 O’Shaquie FOSTER
29 Takuma INOUE
30 Gilberto RAMIREZ
31 Fernando MARTINEZ
32 Erislandy LARA
33 Isaac CRUZ
34 Tyson FURY
35 Vergil ORTIZ JR
36 Rafael ESPINOZA
37 Denys BERINCHYK
38 Jose RAMIREZ
39 Israil MADRIMOV
40 Stephen FULTON JR
41 Marlon TAPALES
42 Joseph PARKER
43 Israil MADRIMOV
44 Jaime MUNGUIA
45 Brandon FIGUEROA
46 Ginjiro SHIGEOKA
47 Anthony CACACE
48 Mario BARRIOS
49 Liam PARO
50 Oscar COLLAZO
Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.