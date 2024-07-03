Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal PPV available at $49.99 on DAZN

Fanmio can today announce that the boxing showdown between combat sports superstars Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal will be available for purchase on DAZN PPV.

One of combat sports’ fiercest rivalries enters the ring Saturday, July 6 presented by Fanmio PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California and fans can now catch all the action on DAZN.

DAZN subscribers will be able to purchase the PPV across the platform that provides first-class action for boxing fans throughout the world. DAZN joins other broadcasters to distribute the event which will see two UFC superstars go toe-to-toe in a pro boxing ring for the first time.

The 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight fight will headline a pay-per-view which is also available for pre-order at FANMIO.com/ppv and FANMIO.com/DiazVsMasvidal. The pay-per-view is available for purchase across the DAZN platform, available on all smart devices at $49.99.

Fans can also purchase through the Fanmio App, which is available globally via smart televisions and mobile devices via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio Smart TV, Google TV and Chromecast.

Go behind the scenes and inside the heated rivalry between Diaz and Masvidal with the “LAST MAN STANDING” documentary series available on the Fanmio YouTube channel.

The pay-per-view lineup also features a stacked undercard that includes The pay-per-view two-time world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs battling exciting contender Shane Mosley Jr. in the co-main event, unbeaten prospects Amado “AFV” Vargas and Sean Garcia meeting in an eight-round lightweight attraction between rising stars in two of boxing’s preeminent fighting families, plus lightweight contenders Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa compete in a 10-round showdown, while action brawler and Diaz-teammate Chris Avila duels MMA legend Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in a six-round light heavyweight fight.