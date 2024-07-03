Manny Pacquiao works to finalize title shot amid Canelo problem

WBN has learned that Manny Pacquiao needs a date and money to finalize his comeback challenge against Mario Barrios in the fall.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons updated World Boxing News on Tuesday as the Filipino legend attempts to secure a remarkable WBC welterweight title shot.

Pacquiao targeted a final world championship chance at 45 at a time when most superstars his age were happy to rake in exhibition cash. The ‘Pac-Man’ would rather break his world record set in 2019 after using the non-pro format as his warm-up.

The eight-weight world champion faces former K1 Super Lightweight titleholder late replacement Rukiya Anpo on July 28 on the Super RIZIN 3 card at Saitama Super Arena. Once in the books, the 147-pound record set against Keith Thurman is in his sights.

Pacquiao is currently training hard for two bouts in the next four months. In the meantime, Pacquiao will aim to nail down the Barrios fight, possibly for Las Vegas in October or November.

WBN understands a lot depends on Canelo Alvarez, who is no longer certain to box on his usual Mexican celebration weekend. UFC Noche has taken the September 14 spot for a first combat event at The Sphere, which Canelo cannot go up against.

Therefore, Pacquiao and Canelo must consider dates further along in the calendar as they cannot clash. Pacquiao could wait until Canelo announces his next fight before choosing a Saturday night weeks away from the Pound for Pound star’s chosen benchmark.

Canelo is reportedly down to a shortlist of two opponents, Edgar Berlanga and Jermall Charlo. Las Vegas is still not one hundred percent certain to be the host. Saudi Arabia is among the venues attacking interest as Canelo considers taking his next fight outside Nevada.

The UFC confirmation and Pacquiao’s intentions make it viable for Canelo to leave Las Vegas behind for now, potentially until he fights Terence Crawford in 2025. But even then, Turki Alalshikh may have other plans for the event he is pushing to put together.

According to Gibbons, though, Pacquiao must still iron out those two points.

“We are just looking for a date and the money to do the fight,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

