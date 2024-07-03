Jake Paul could replace Mike Tyson with ex-Canelo opponent

Jake Paul has a ready replacement for Mike Tyson in a former Canelo Alvarez opponent in his quest to face the Mexican superstar eventually.

WBN understands that a man Canelo dominated in 2017, a compatriot and former world champion, is ready to step in if Tyson gets ruled out. Paul already has Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lined up to fight on his next two undercards, but the Mexican will likely step in for Tyson if the ex-heavyweight titleholder cannot fight with a stomach ulcer.

Boxing legend Tyson underwent medical treatment for a flare-up, delaying his scheduled Netflix battle with YouTuber Paul from July 20 to November 15. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ recently turned 58 and is yet to return to full-time training for the contest.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has regularly updated on the status of the fight, with World Boxing News believing the TDLR will have a tough decision to make in the coming months. Spokesperson Tela Mange told WBN the fight is still a professional contest until they state otherwise and that Mike Tyson remains a licensed professional boxer under its jurisdiction.

Should Tyson eventually be told a professional contest is too dangerous, the fight may be scrapped or downgraded to an exhibition under modified rules. Paul may be unable to hit Tyson below the torso due to his ongoing ailment.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Organizers at Most Valuable Promotions will then have to gauge whether staging a fight with Tyson under those kinds of conditions is viable for a massive Netflix event co-featuring Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor II. If not, a substitute with a name will need to be drafted. Chavez Jr. is a serious consideration due to his family and title history, plus the fact that he fought Canelo, and it would be a winnable fight for Paul.

Chavez’s career has fallen flat since he faced Canelo in 2017. Canelo easily defeated the son of a legend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sales of over one million on Pay Per View justified making the event. However, it was always a mismatch and only for status and payday purposes. Chavez has struggled inside and outside of the ring since Canelo took every round of twelve, including spells in hospital over his mental well-being.

A fight against Paul could give the one-time WBC middleweight ruler renewed optimism despite the apparent fact that he’d start as the underdog against an influencer.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.