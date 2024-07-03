Floyd Mayweather fought injured in fight he ‘definitely lost’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather competed injured in one of his most controversial and debated bouts.

Mayweather says he fought injured in a close encounter, but many fans are adamant that the first-ballot Hall of Famer ‘definitely lost’ on the scorecards. People still discuss the possible defeat in Mayweather’s record for the first Jose Luis Castillo fight in 2002.

Detractors say Mayweather clearly lost on points at the MGM Grand despite cards reading 116-111 and 115-111 twice in his favor after the final bell. A rematch happened eight months later at the Mandalay Bay. Despite Floyd seemingly winning by a wider margin, the cards were even closer.

Judges scored 116-113 and 115-113 twice for another unanimous decision to preserve Mayweather’s undefeated record.

When asked about the first battle, and in response to the doubts, Mayweather stated that any opponent taking more than two rounds against him would always call for a rematch anyway.

“Jose Luis Castillo, a tough cookie. It’s just that you’ve never seen me lose a round. So it’s more like I can fight an opponent and win nine rounds. He can win three rounds.

“Then they are going to say, you know what – do a rematch. Or Mayweather didn’t win. It’s been like that my whole career, ” Floyd explained in a Drink Champs conversation on Revolt TV.

Heading into the initial meeting, which many say was a victory for Castillo, Mayweather explained that an injury caused the closeness.

“Going into the first fight, I was hurting. The weigh-in was on Friday. I was actually shaking out to make weight. The weight was 135 pounds, and it was my second world title.

“I was hitting the heavy bag, shaking out. I was too close [to the bag]. The rotator cuff got f***cked up extremely badly. So I was like, f*** it, my kids still got to eat.

“A true champion can fight through anything. So I said, f*** it, let’s do it,” he said.

Mayweather fought twice at the lightweight limit after the Castillo saga before moving up in 2004 to face DeMarcus Corley. Proving his mettle again, the ‘Money’ man dropped Corley twice in the contest to set up a world title challenge against the great Arturo Gatti.

Having to explain himself is nothing new to Mayweather. Many consistently scrutinize his career, who say his achievements don’t rank with the sport’s greats. Floyd has to be one of the only fighters in history to consistently receive opposition to the fact that he is easily in the top ten boxers in history.

His achievements inside the ring have suffered because he wants to continue fighting in exhibitions. However, there’s no denying Floyd Mayweather is the best defensive fighter ever to lace up gloves. But where he rates in the top ten of all time is still up for considerable argument.

Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Emile Giffith, and ‘The Greatest’ Muhamad Ali were all placed higher than Mayweather in the most recent Ring Magazine compilation in 2022.

Mayweather’s rival, Manny Pacquiao, was ninth.

