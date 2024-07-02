An ideal date and venue for Wilder vs Okolie, but there’s a catch

Deontay Wilder getting a crack at the WBC bridgerweight title against Lawrence Okolie has the perfect landing position if agreed.

It’s no secret that Okolie vs. Wilder would be a mega-event in the UK, potentially selling out an arena. However, World Boxing News believes the fight would be ideal as part of Anthony Joshua’s clash with Daniel Dubois. Okolie, who campaigns under the BOXXER banner, may have the power to persuade Ben Shalom to speak with Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren about the matter.

Shalom is involved in the event because Joshua Buatsi is on the bill against Willy Hutchinson, who Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, ironically handles, too. Therefore, the stars may have aligned for a Wembley Showdown if the pair can work out the mandatory situation with the World Boxing Council.

As President Mauricio Sulaiman told WBN exclusively, Kevin Lerena is first in line, meaning Okolie and Wilder would have to move quickly to negotiate a step aside in time for September 21. If that unlikely scenario is off the cards, Wilder vs Okolie will likely sit on the shelf until 2025.

By then, Deontay Wilder will be 39 and possibly looking at retirement.

Okolie must strike while the iron is hot to have any opportunity to secure the most significant fight at 224 pounds. Wilder is hurting after two losses, so giving him an immediate title opportunity with the added promise of facing the winner of Joshua vs. Dubois would have the best chance of sealing the deal.

Wilder could become a two-weight world champion, one of his dreams when he started boxing, before having one final crack at the sport’s biggest prize.

The ball was in Wilder’s court, but only Okolie and Shalom had the opportunity to make it happen for the fall. Turki Alalshikh, who is organizing the event and is a big Deontay Wilder fan, only increases the odds in favor of the American.

But that can only happen if “The Bronze Bomber” wants a swift return to action and doesn’t have one foot out of the boxing door.

