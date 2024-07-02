Gervonta Davis proves PPV power as KO rivals Haney vs Garcia

Gervonta Davis has once again proven his Pay Per View might after the media revealed number estimates for his knockout of Frank Martin.

According to former WBN writer Dan Rafael, Davis vs. Martin had 325,000 to 350,000 buys. This total is around the same as Steve Kim’s estimate for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia.

Kim said on his ‘3 Knockdown Rule’ podcast that Haney vs Garcia did under 400,000 buys, which others believe is actually lower than Davis.

“As for the PPV, their [Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya’s] expectations that this thing would do 600,000 to 700,000 and be a money-maker at the box office. Here’s the reality: I’m being told, and trust this source, that this thing did under 400,000. That’s why Devin and Ryan complain about ‘where’s our money.’ You’ll get your money, just not the money you thought.”

Judging by the numbers crunched, expectations that Haney vs. Garcia would make a million purchases have been wildly exaggerated. Both men have since been asking when their PPV guarantee money will come.

When De La Hoya offered to sign Davis to Golden Boy Promotions after he severed ties with long-time handler Floyd Mayweather, ‘Tank’ took the opportunity to tell the former Pound for Pound king to pay up.

“Good luck to Gervonta Davis. The door is always open at Golden Boy,” said De La Hoya. Davis replied, “Them kids [Haney and Garcia are] still waiting for their money.”

There’s no danger that De La Hoya will pay the total amounts once the earnings clear. However, numbers in the tens of millions of dollars may not be forthcoming. That’s unlike Davis, who gets most of the PPV money for his event.

Responding to De La Hoya’s video blasting his antics since Garcia’s ban, Haney said, “Blah blah blah. Pay me the rest of the money you owe me. You are trying to save face like the million Ryan has to pay [from NYSAC fine] isn’t going directly to you. If that’s the case, don’t take it. Let’s not forget GGG sued you and won because you weren’t trying to pay him all his money.”

Haney and Garcia will be disappointed with how their entire promotion played out, from ticket problems to drug scandals to non-payment allegations. Given everything that’s gone under that bridge, talk of a rematch once Garcia’s ban runs out seems a little premature.

It’s doubtful that Garcia will ever make it back to 140 anyway as ‘KingRy’ continues his extended run outside the ring.

