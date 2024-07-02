Haney should ‘take a break’ after ‘beating’ to ‘cheater’ Garcia

Devin Haney should take a break from the sport following his beating against Ryan Garcia despite authorities wiping the loss from his record.

That’s the view of former two-weight world champion turned ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley. ‘Desert Storm’ thinks Haney needs to reassess his career after being dropped by Garcia in New York three times.

Bradley also labeled Garcia a ‘cheater’ and ‘the real loser’ in the situation following his one-year suspension for failed drug tests.

“Haney should take a little break, the beating that he took,” Bradley told Fight Hype. “Now it’s mental. He is now considered the villain, the loser. Although the real villain and the real loser is Ryan Garcia.

“I probably shouldn’t even say that, but it is what it is. You already know how I feel, so I am just keeping it one hundred.”

Bradley added his views on Garcia receiving support from fans and some top boxing personnel. He stated, “What are we doing? Why are we praising this guy? It’s the way that society is now. You are uplifting negativity.

“I can’t deal with it. It’s hard for me to understand it. I can see how this guy is operating and has confused everybody. But at the end of the day, he cheated. He came in over the weight and took that ostarine or whatever you call it. There is no doubt about it. They just had another sample tested, and they still found it there. Then you got all the excuses being made, and everybody was defending this kid. He cheated! Period. At the end of the day, why are we trying to protect this kid?

“I have already said too much, but it is what it is. You all get me going on this,” concluded the controversial commentator.

The now ex-WBC super lightweight titleholder, Haney, had a mandatory order against Sandor Martin, which he negated. It’s now uncertain whether ‘The Dream’ will move up in weight or remain at 140 and chase a more significant challenge.

Teofimo Lopez is one name mentioned for a potential blockbuster. However, many see Haney as needing to ease his way back despite stating his desire to fight Mario Barrios at welterweight.

Regarding Garcia, his boxing future is on hold until April 20, with a fight in the octagon being explored despite a New York State Athletic Commission ban. Should Garcia apply for a combat license in any other state, it’s unlikely to be accepted due to his ongoing boxing punishment.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.